Former NBA Forward Reveals Regret After Meeting Late MLB Legend Rickey Henderson
The Major League Baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary player after Rickey Henderson passed away at the age of 65. Henderson was one of the greatest players in the history of baseball. He set records that will never be approached, let alone broken.
Henderson is the record holder for the most stolen bases in the history of Major League Baseball. He stole a whopping 1,406 bases in his illustrious career. The next closest player to him is Lou Brock, who had 938 of them. The active player who is closest to Henderson is Starling Marte with 354.
As you can see, no one is going to pass that record any time soon. That's part of what made him so great and a Hall of Fame player. Greats in other sports recognized just how good of a player he was. One former NBA player recognized just how good he was and has some regrets.
Former forward Matt Barnes is an NBA player who knows just how good Henderson was back in his playing days. It takes a lot in order to play as well as he did for 25 years. He was lucky enough to be able to meet him, but he recently shared some regrets over that meeting.
"And I didn’t ask for a picture, and I’m kicking myself to this day. But did get a chance to sit down and talk to him a little bit. I mean, everyone was kind of gathered around him as he was telling stories,” he said. "But I’m sending my deepest condolences to the Henderson family. Alexis, his daughter. We were actually scheduling a sit-down with Rickey. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen. So, I want to send my deepest condolences, my thoughts, and prayers to the family. And Rickey will be missed,”
Barnes would have loved to have gotten a picture with the legend. Unfortunately, he won't be able to do that anymore. Regardless, he still got to meet one of the legends of a game full of legends. There are MLB players who probably feel the same thing about some NBA legends as well.
This tale will certainly move other former NBA players, or just people in general, to make sure they appreciate the legends that are out the world of sports before they are gone.
