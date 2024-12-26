Former NBA Guard Claims Caitlin Clark Wouldn't Score Against Bronny James One-vs-One
The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to draft rookie guard Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft remains one of the more interesting storylines from this current season. James struggled in his lone year in college but did just enough to be taken in the draft.
Many have criticized the Lakers for selecting James, saying that he isn't ready for the league. But Los Angeles has continued to give the rookie chances to develop his game.
James has been going back and forth between the G League and the NBA as he hones in on his skills. But one former NBA guard believes that even with his inconsistent performances, the rookie could handle his own against one of the best players in the WNBA.
Jeff Teague recently appeared on the Club 520 podcast and said that James wouldn't allow Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to score a single point on him. Teague even went as far as to say Clark may not even get a shot off against the rookie.
“Caitlin would not score a point on Bronny, bro,” Teague, 36, said on the Monday, December 23, episode of the“Club 520” podcast when asked who would win if the pair ever faced off. “She might not even get a shot off, bro."
This is certainly a very bold claim from the former NBA guard considering how good Clark was during her rookie season in the WNBA. James has yet to even really crack the rotation in the NBA, making the claims from Teague a bit curious.
Clark took the WNBA by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year award. She is one of the best players in the entire league and has continued to only get better, with many praising her as the next superstar in the WNBA.
“He would beat her by 60 [points],” Teague claimed. “He would legit beat her 20 [to] 0.”
While we likely won't ever see James take on Clark in a matchup, the thought certainly is interesting. In all likelihood, Clark would dominate against James since her skillset is much more developed.
Many NBA players have credited the WNBA players for their performances, saying that they are actually more gifted fundamentally. This matchup would draw in a ton of viewers and maybe we'll get to see it one day.
