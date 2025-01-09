Former NBA Guard Reveals Status For Upcoming FIBA Window With France
The Olympics showed us a lot of former NBA players can still play great basketball. Team USA had some problems in their exhibition games and in the knockout stage. Games against Sudan, Serbia, and France were big-time scares for the Americans, but they ended up winning the gold medal.
Team USA played France in the Gold Medal Game against several former and current NBA players. One of the players who they faced in that game is former NBA guard Evan Fournier. Fournier had himself a nice NBA career, playing for the Nuggets, Magic, Celtics, Knicks, and Pistons.
At 32 years old, Fournier is now playing ball overseas in Greece. He still thinks he can play basketball at a high level, and he showed that in the Olympics. He was asked whether or not he will represent his home country of France in the upcoming FIBA qualifying window in February for EuroBasket 2025.
Fournier confirmed that he will be there for the qualifying games against Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was less committed about his status for actually playing in EuroBasket 2025. That could be because he's hoping to get back on an NBA team.
Over the course of his NBA career, Fournier averaged 13.6 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. One of the reasons why he was able to play in the league for so long is because of his 3-point shooting. He converts 37 percent of them from beyond the NBA arc.
For his Greek team, Olympiacos, he averages 15.4 points per game on 51 percent shooting. He is also making 36 percent of his 3-point shots as well. He's showing that he can still put the ball in the hoop at an impressive clip in one of the best leagues in the world.
If Fournier wants to get another NBA Contract, he has to play well in Greece. He probably will have to play in EuroBasked 2025 and excel in that tournament as well. When he's on that stage, it's more of aa world stage that will get the attention of scouts and GM's around the NBA.
Fournier can still be a solid player. His years as a starting shooting guard in the league might be over, but he can still be a reserve for a team that needs shooting off the bench.
