Former NBA Lottery Pick Continuing Career with G-League Squad
Eight-year NBA Veteran Frank Kaminsky officially decided to enter the NBA G League player pool just in time for the NBA G-League Showcase in Orlando, Florida. Kaminsky will reportedly join the Raptors 905, Toronto Raptors affiliate.
The former Wisconsin star put together quite the resume over the years having led his college team to the NCAA Final Four game in 2015 defeating an unbeaten Kentucky. That same year he was also named the 2015 Naismith College Player of the Year.
The center/forward quickly transitioned to the NBA being selected 9th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Here Kaminsky contributed solid minutes off the bench averaging 21.1 minutes, 7.5 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Kaminsky played eight seasons in the NBA, battling a knee injury in the last couple of seasons. His most recent stint in the league was with the Houston Rockets during the 2022-2023 season.
This fall the 31-year-old signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Suns where he reportedly impressed head coach Mike Budenhozer. However, he was ultimately waved along with a number of other players vying for the 15th roster spot for reasons unclear, but some have speculated it could be because of Phoenix’s expensive luxury tax.
Kaminsky decided to spend some time with Team USA competing in a couple of AmeriCup qualifying games with the intention of showing NBA teams he is still capable of competing at a high level.
This is possibly the reason for joining the NBA G-League, as the NBAGL Showcase is known for featuring NBA free agent veterans looking for another shot at the league. Free agent Devonte’ Graham will also be in attendance at the showcase in Orlando, having just recently signed with the South Bay Lakers.
In the past, many NBA stars found themselves competing in the NBA G-League Showcase and getting a call back up to the league.
Other notable players who have been called up from showcase in the past include Danny Green, Jeremy Lin, Hassan Whiteside, Duncan Robinson, and Naz Reid.
Many players use the G-League Showcase as a springboard for opportunities in the NBA and will take 10-day contracts on G-League teams to make a quick statement to NBA scouts and coaches. Kaminsky will reportedly sign a 10-day contract with Toronto 905 in hopes of accomplishing just that.
The G-League has been instrumental in helping players advance while also serving as a soft landing spot for players who haven’t given up on their NBA dreams.
