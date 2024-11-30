Former NBA ROTY Calls Out Dwyane Wade Over Leadership Skills
Former NBA star guard Dwyane Wade is regarded as one of the best players at his position of all-time. Wade won three NBA titles during his playing days, all with the Miami Heat.
However, Wade did spend some time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career as well. During his time in Chicago, Wade was one of the main players leading the team.
The Bulls underperformed during his time with the organization, with injuries playing a big factor. But apparantly, one former Bulls player also believes the future Hall-of-Fame guard could have been a better leader at times.
Former NBA Rookie of the Year winner, Michael Carter-Williams, recently called out Wade for his leadership skills while with the Bulls.
“There was times where he would be a leader and speak on his past experiences and try to put us on game to certain things and try to lead the best way he could,” he said. “And then there was times where maybe we thought he could’ve been a better leader.”
To Wade's credit, Carter-Williams also mentioned that he believes Wade was put into a tough spot.
Yeah, I mean, I think D-Wade was in, honestly bro, in a tough position,” Carter-Williams said regarding stories that Wade wasn’t fully bought in with Chicago or a positive figure in the locker room. “Comin’ from Miami, towards the end of his career, in a new place. I don’t know if he knew exactly what his role was. I think that havin’ Jimmy [Butler] and havin’ [Rajon] Rondo, I just, again, I just think he was tryna figure it out. At times, I could see why people would say that, like, ‘He’s not bought in.’ He was injured a lot of the times. I think us as players needed to realize, like, ‘He is older.'”
Carter-Williams was a teammate of Wade while on the Bulls during the 2016-17 season. The former lottery pick got to see the ins and outs of Wade as a leader during his time there.
It was likely difficult for Wade to leave Miami after all those years with the organization so coming t Chicago, he may not have been as locked in. But nonetheless, Wade is still one of the better guards to ever play in the NBA and his days with the Bulls don't discredit any of that.
