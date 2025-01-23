Former NBA Star Appears to Share Group Photo From Jail
The NBA has had a lot of characters within the league over the years. Some have made it their entire personality and some have kept things hidden.
One former NBA forward who kept a lot hidden was Glen Davis. Davis played for multiple teams during his career but most famously played for the Boston Celtics.
Davis was an integral part of the 2008 Celtics team that won the NBA title and he thrived playing as a role player behind the stars. However, Davis recently got into some legal trouble and has been in jail.
But recently, Davis shared a photo of himself with a group of other prisoners from jail. The photo went viral and made waves around the interest.
Davis was indicted in 2021 along with 18 other former players, on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. They were charged with defrauding the NBA's health and welfare benefits program. Davis allegedly filed false insurance claims for reimbursement.
The former forward was sentenced to 40 months in jail in addition to having to pay $80,000 in restitution. Davis has been in jail since but this photo has started to circle the internet.
The former NBA player was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft with the No. 35th overall pick. Davis never played for the Seattle Supersonics and he was traded to the Celtics alongside star guard Ray Allen.
The veteran emerged as a nice role player for Boston and helped them win the title in his rookie season. Davis remained on the team for a few seasons and was an important piece in helping Boston get back to the NBA Finals in 2010.
He dropped 18 points and five rebounds in Game 4 of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the team to tie the series. Boston ultimately fell to Los Angeles in the series but Davis was pivotal in his role.
Davis was then traded to the Orlando Magic and signed a four-year deal with the team. He stayed in Orlando for a few seasons before negotiating a buyout to hit the open market.
Davis joined the Los Angeles Clippers, last playing in the 2014-2015 NBA season. It remains to be seen how this photo will be dealt with but it seems that the former NBA forward got ahold of a phone.
