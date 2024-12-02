Former NBA Star Signs With Italian Club
Former NBA frontcourt star and first-round draft pick Kenneth Faried will continue his basketball career in Italy.
Faried has signed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season with Pallacanestro Reggiana.
Pallacanestro Reggiana announced that they reached an agreement with Faried. Faried shared his excitement about continuing his basketball career with Pallacanestro Reggiana.
"I am really excited to be able to continue my career in Italy and have the opportunity to show all my skills with the Reggio Emilia jersey," Faried said in a statement. "This team has a great culture, and its fans, from what I have heard, participate with enormous energy in the games."
"Even more so, given these premises, I want to make available to the Club all my determination and my toughness on the court so that the Reggio community can immediately welcome me as one of them," he continued.
The former NBA forward is making his way to Italy after playing 496 NBA games with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and Houston Rockets.
Faried, 35, is a former first-round draft pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2011 NBA Draft. The Nuggets selected him with the No. 22 overall pick.
He spent the first seven years of his career in Denver, averaging 11.4 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the field and 65 percent from the charity stripe.
After the 2017-18 season, Faried was traded, along with Darrell Arthur, a protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick, to his hometown team of Brooklyn in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead.
After half a year with the team, he was waived by the Nets in Jan. 2019. Faried signed with the Rockets two days later for the rest of the season. In 25 games with the Rockets, Faried averaged 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 58 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free throw line.
This won't be Faried's first stint in Europe, as he made a big move in 2021, signing with CSKA Moscow. Faried returned to the G League shortly after with the Nuggets affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.
After that, he bounced around to the Austin Spurs and a handful of leagues in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Faried will now have a home for the next year and make the most of it.
