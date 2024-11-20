Full List of Rosters, Coaches for Unrivaled Inaugural Season
Women's basketball is now bigger than ever, with the WNBA drawing in record numbers due to the excellent play from stars like A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark.
Now, it looks like there will be even more opportunities for female basketball players with the introduction of Unrivaled, a 3x3 winter basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
Investors in the league include Olympic gold medal soccer player Alex Morgan, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Olympic gold medal soccer player Megan Rapinoe, former ESPN president John Skipper, and former President of Turner David Levy.
According to Ben Pickman of The Athletic, Unrivaled "promises to pay the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history and will give equity in the league to its inaugural participants, enabling the athletes to profit from it for years to come."
After much anticipation, Unrivaled has announced the rosters for all six of their teams, featuring multiple top players from the WNBA.
Unrivaled is looking to set itself apart with a focus on player development. All six of the coaches involved assigned players to six pods (A-F) and put those players on different teams without knowing which team they were going to coach, ensuring the most balanced and exciting teams possible.
Here is every team featured in the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league, their coaches, and their full rosters. Two teams have still-open wild card spots.
Vinyl
Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
Arike Ogunbowale (Guard, Dallas Wings)
Rhyne Howard (Wing, Atlanta Dream)
Aliyah Boston (Big, Indiana Fever)
Jordin Canada (Guard, Atlanta Dream)
Rae Burrell (Wing, Los Angeles Sparks)
Bearica Hamby (Big, Los Angeles Sparks)
Rose
Coach: Nola Henry
Chelsea Gray (Guard, Las Vegas Aces)
Kahleah Copper (Wing, Phoenix Mercury)
Brittney Sykes (Guard, Washington Mystics)
Lexie Hull (Wing, Indiana Fever)
Azurá Stevens (Big, Los Angeles Sparks)
Mist
Coach: Phil Handy
Jewell Loyd (Guard, Seattle Storm)
DiJonai Carrington (Wing, Connecticut Sun)
Breanna Stewart (Big, New York Liberty)
Courtney Vandersloot (Guard, New York Liberty)
Rickea Jackson (Wing, Los Angeles Sparks)
Aaliyah Edwards (Big, Washington Mystics)
Lunar Owls
Coach: DJ Sackmann
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Guard, Seattle Storm)
Allisha Gray (Wing, Atlanta Dream)
Napheesa Collier (Big, Minnesota Lynx)
Natasha Cloud (Guard, Phoenix Mercury)
Shakira Austin (Big, Washington Mystics)
Wildcard
Phantom
Coach: Adam Harrington
Jackie Young (Guard, Las Vegas Aces)
Marina Mabrey (Wing, Connecticut Suns)
Satou Sabally (Big, Dallas Wings)
Tiffany Hayes (Guard, Las Vegas Aces)
Brittney Griner (Big, Phoenix Mercury)
Wildcard
Laces
Coach: Andrew Wade
Kelsey Plum (Guard, Las Vegas Aces)
Kayla McBride (Wing, Minnesota Lynx)
Alyssa Thomas (Big, Connecticut Sun)
Courtney Williams (Guard, Minnesota Lynx)
Kate Martin (Wing, Las Vegas Aces)
Stefanie Dolson (Big, Washington Mystics)
