Gilbert Arenas Questions Double Standard About LeBron James and Michael Jordan
NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas tried his hand at the ongoing LeBron James versus Michael Jordan legacy debate.
Basketball fans may not agree on who the G.O.A.T, or "Greatest of All Time," is in the sport, but fans and pundits alike are united by passionately keeping this conversation going.
In the latest installment of the debate, Arenas discussed the response to abysmal numbers from Jordan when he entered his first season on the Washington Wizards.
After three NBA seasons worth of retirement, 38-year-old Jordan put up 22.9 points per game in 60 appearances and 5.2 assists per game with Washington. This was only .2 points higher than his lowest career points average, an injury-riddled sophomore season where he only played 18 games.
James averaged 28.9 points per game as a 38-year-old but currently is averaging 23.8 points per game at 40. He is also dishing 8.8 assists per game, the second-highest mark of his career with the currently 20-16 Lakers.
Arenas went on to say that "they didn't expect anything from M.J., they just was so happy to see a 40-year-old go out there and average 20, why is they putting so much effort on trying to tear LeBron down for just playing at 40?
In Jordan's second and final season with Washington, he averaged 20 points per game and 3.8 assists per game. He indeed turned 40 midseason on Feb. 17.
James, who celebrated his 40th on Dec. 30, is showing no signs of imminent retirement. That certainly isn't stopping those criticizing his game according to Arenas.
"Like we're pretending that he's 20...We're pretending like he's 22, 23," said the 10-year-veteran, "He's older than half the people telling him he should win a championship"
Rashad Mccants, a four-year NBA veteran and guest on Gil's arena rebutted his statement, asking "Is that an excuse for losing?"
He later added that, unlike the Wizards, "The Los Angeles Lakers are a winning franchise that expects winning."
Arenas responded by bringing up Washington not making the postseason with Jordan in his two seasons. "They didn't make it, nobody said nothing, it was cool," Arenas continued. "There was no tearing down his name. Why now?"
James has certainly faced more criticism at this twilight of his career than Jordan, but that comes with his long-time production. Throughout an illustrious career, James has averaged 27.1 points per game, 7.4 assists per game, and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Michael Jordan, with two more championships than LeBron, finished his career with an average of 30.5 points per game, 5.3 assists per game, and 6.2 rebounds per game.
More Ball Around: Patrick Beverley Completely Shades 'Weak' New LiAngelo Ball Song