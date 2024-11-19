'Inside the NBA' Could Be Moving Forward Without Former NBA Star
Although beloved TNT program "Inside The NBA" has been licensed out to Disney, and will thus continue broadcasting when the league's broadcast rights ditch TNT itself (plus fellow Warner Bros.-owned channels TBS and NBA TV), it appears now that there is some question about how many of the show's four stars will stick around.
Starting in 2025-26, the beloved TNT program is moving to ABC and ESPN.
Sources inform Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated that the program's newest addition, former 15-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, is not under contract for the 2025-26 season.
“While sources say Shaq wants to remain on the show, he’s frustrated that there has been congratulations and press releases hyping that Inside the NBA is remaining the same while he is currently not under contract to be with the company next season,” Traina writes.
Per Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx, O'Neal's cohosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley all have overall deals with Turner Sports/Warner Bros. O'Neal, meanwhile, only covers the NBA. DiFilippo notes that O'Neal is still in negotiations with Turner to extend his contract beyond this season. DiFilippo adds that four-time All-Star Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who has served as a Barkley-esque personality during his occasional sit-ins with the program, will provide some extra flair whenever he finally hangs up his sneakers and transitions into broadcasting full-time.
O'Neal has been with "Inside The NBA" since he retired from his 19th and final NBA season, 2010-11, which he spent as an injury-plagued role player on the Boston Celtics.
The 7-foot-1 superstar is one of the most dominant big men of all time. In addition to his 15 All-Star berths, the LSU product was a 14-time All-NBA Teamer, a four-time champion, a three-time All-Defensive Second Teamer, a three-time Finals MVP and the 2000 MVP.
Across 1,207 career regular season contests with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Celtics (1,197 starts), O'Neal posted averages of 23.7 points on 58.2 percent shooting from the floor and 52.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.6 assists a night.
O'Neal has been an essential ingredient to "Inside The NBA" across the past decade-plus. Our fingers are crossed that there will be a resolution to all this soon.
