Jamal Crawford Wants NBA To Limit Amount of Threes Taken Per Game
There has been a lot of talk about how the NBA game is being played this year. A lot of teams try to play the game the same way.
A lot of people around the league are starting to worry about the style of play having a lot of sameness across the league. Too many teams are only trying to shoot threes and shots at the rim.
Ratings have been going down in the NBA this year, and some are worried that the style of play is a big cause for that. Teams like the Boston Celtics are jacking up over 48 3-pointers per game.
The Celtics are one of the teams around that people cite as one of the problems with the games right now. One former NBA player thinks he has a solution to this issue.
Former NBA player Jamal Crawford wants to fix the 3-point barrage that is happening right now. He wants to limit the number of threes that can be taken per game.
While Crawford doesn't have a specific idea of how many threes there should be per game, he thinks limiting the number of ones that can be shot would be good for the game.
This is an idea that would never work. There shouldn't be a cap on how many types of shots that teams should be able to take. If there is an open shot somewhere, a team should be able to take it at any time.
Too many threes being taken might be an issue, but this is not a good way to solve it. Moving the 3-point line back isn't necessarily the right move, either.
Adam Silver has remarked that they are looking at some ways to improve the game, and studies are being done about the number of threes being taken. It's almost certain that limiting the amount of threes that can be taken is not part of the thought process.
Crawford deserves some credit for trying to think outside of the box in order to remedy this issue. While this might not be something the NBA implements, it's a different idea for sure.
