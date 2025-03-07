Kendrick Perkins Fires Back at Charles Barkley After Heated Rant About ESPN, Lakers
Things got a little heated during NBA on TNT as Charles Barkley decided to call out ESPN and their coverage of basketball. Barkley specifically named former NBA center Kendrick Perkins in his rant and things got very personal.
Barkley was discussing how ESPN discusses the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors but not the top teams.
"He an idiot and a fool, he know who he is. Kendrick Perkins....the fools on the other network (ESPN), which we're going to be working for next year."
Perkins immediately fired back at Barkley, not taking too lightly to the comments. The center posted his thoughts on his social media.
"Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all."
It was clear that Perkins didn't take too kindly to the words from Barkley. Barkley has never been shy about making his feelings known but neither has Perkins.
Barkley also went after the Lakers, saying that they have had a great two weeks. It seems that Barkley is upset that Los Angeles has dominated ratings and discussions while teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder fall by the wayside.
These comments from Barkley seemed to come out of nowhere and left many fans wondering what would be happening next.
Both former players have always had strong opinions and they aren't afraid to let people know about them. The two are scheduled to be co-workers next year, which Barkley acknowledged.
Things just got really interesting between Perkins and Barkley and it remains to be seen if the Hall-of-Fame forward will respond to Perkins. Many fans would love to see both Perkins and Barkley debate each other and it could become a reality after these comments.
More Ball Around news:
Jazz Forward Played Three Basketball Games Between NBA and G League in 24 Hours
Rip Hamilton Makes Bold Claim About Lakers Ceiling This Season
LaVar Ball Uses Amputated Foot to Take Shot at Michael Jordan
Nets Sign G League Star to NBA Deal
Kendrick Perkins Rejects Idea Nikola Jokic is NBA's Best Player
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.