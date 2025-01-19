Kendrick Perkins Joins Commanders in Trolling Lions Following Playoff Win
The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is well underway, and so far, it has been a doozy.
Saturday's games were must-watches, one of which included a massive upset: The Washington Commanders defeated the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Detriot Lions, on the road.
It was an incredible performance by the sixth-seed Commanders, and they will now play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl next Sunday.
The NFL world was buzzing over the Commanders' upset win, including former NBA center and analyst Kendrick Perkins.
Perkins reacted to the Commanders' post on X after they secured the win.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was the biggest star in the game. Daniels looked like no rookie. He was poised and settled throughout the 60-minute contest.
He has been the reason for the Commanders' success this season and why they are moving on to the NFC Championship game.
It's the first time the organization has reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season. Last week, it won its first playoff game since the 2005 season.
Daniels was impressive as he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 52 yards. The offense scored 38 points and received another seven thanks to a pick-six by safety Quan Martin.
Daniels' best work came under pressure. In the first half, he threw for 160 yards against the blitz, completing 7-of-9 throws. His season high in a game vs. the blitz was 177 yards against the Eagles in a Week 16 win.
On Saturday, Daniels also completed two passes on fourth down for 19 yards and two first downs.
Although Perkins is a basketball analyst, like everyone else, he was watching football on Saturday and couldn't help but react to the upset win.
Perkins knows a thing or two about reaching the mountaintop, as he did his part in helping lead the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title.
During that title run, Perkins averaged 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in five games in the 2008 NBA Finals. The Celtics defeated their most hated rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, in six games.
Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans.
He averaged 5.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 782 games.
