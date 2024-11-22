Kendrick Perkins Puts Michael Jordan in Ridiculous Spot on Most Dominant Players List
One of the biggest debates around basketball is who the Greatest of All Time is. Many people believe that the debate is between former NBA superstar Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Jordan has more NBA titles than James, with many other accolades. But James has his fair share of accomplishments, including a longevity that Jordan never had.
ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on who the five most dominant players are in NBA history. Within his list, Perkins seemed to throw some shade at Jordan, listing him fourth.
Ahead of Jordan, is former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James. Coming in right after Jordan is Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry.
Perkins has never been afraid to speak his mind over the years and when it comes to the most dominant player list, he may not be wrong. But Jordan was dominant in his own way, taking hold of games entirely by himself en route to winning games.
Jordan was athletic in his own right but didn't have the incredible abilities that players like James, O'Neal, and Antetokounmpo have. Winning six titles over the course of his career cemented his legacy but he still falls short as the most dominant ever.
Many believe that O'Neal is the most dominant player to ever play the game. His ability to dominate was done in ways never seen before due to his size and abilities.
O'Neal won four NBA title during his career, taking home three NBA Finals MVPs along the way.
The former big man even commented about where he stands in the GOAT discussion and how he believes he should be considered.
“You know what eats me? Not having five, not having six, not being in the conversation for the greatest of all time,” Shaq said.
“Yeah, you’re the most dominant big man but when they talk about the greatest of all time you’re not even mentioned. That sh*t eats me alive.”
This discussion is pretty much never-ending, with every person having their own thoughts on the matter. Jordan would much rather be considered in the GOAT debate rather than the most dominant so he likely doesn't care what anyone believes.
