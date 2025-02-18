Kenyon Martin Slams Bucks Over Khris Middleton Trade
One of the bigger trades from the NBA trade deadline this season came from the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee decided to move on from long-time forward Khris Middleton to land wing Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards.
Many have criticized the move, especially since Middleton is seen as the better player between the two. But injuries have derailed him over the past season or so and his production level hasn't been what the Bucks need.
But one former player really didn't like the trade of Middleton. Former NBA forward Kenyon Martin slammed the Bucks for the trade of Middleton, comparing it to the trade of Jrue Holiday years ago.
"I don't like it at all... How did it work out when you got rid of the other guy that helped you win? Talking about Jrue Holiday... This is a bad move... Kuz been down there playing bad basketball for the last three and a half years... You bringing guys in that's not winners and getting rid of guys that's winners."
When the Bucks traded away Holiday, their defense took a massive hit. Holiday was the glue for this Bucks team and Milwaukee moved him for star Damian Lillard.
While Lillard is the better player, losing Holiday did have an impact on the team. Martin believes that this trade of Middleton will do the same and isn't a fan of it at all.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst even said that trading Middleton was the toughest move he has made in his career.
“It has to be the hardest thing transactionally that I’ve ever done, from the human side of it, the roster side of it, the culture of the team, our community,” Horst said. “I’m incredibly close with Khris personally, his family. I love them. I probably have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything and will still have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything. So not comfortable with it.”
It remains to be seen how the Bucks will compete with Kuzma on the roster instead of Middleton but losing the veteran is tough. Milwaukee will enter the second half of the NBA season sitting in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings.
