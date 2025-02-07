Kevin Durant Calls Out Kendrick Perkins For Wild Claim About Time Together on Thunder
Kevin Durant has been one of the more outspoken NBA players in recent memory. Durant has never been shy to back down from people talking trash about him and it has earned him a label of being soft by some fans.
Durant is normally just sticking up for himself and defending what he believes to be wrong takes from people. But it has made fans see him in a certain light.
But recently, Durant took aim at a former teammate for some wild claims he made while they were on the Oklahoma City Thunder together. Former NBA center and now NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed that during their days together with the Thunder, he was the leader.
“It doesn’t mean your best player is your leader. When I was with the Thunder, it wasn’t KD, it wasn’t Russ, it wasn’t James, I was the one leading.”
Not Durant, not James Harden, or Russell Westbrook, but Pekins. Many fans questioned this but nobody would know better than someone on the team.
However, Durant took aim right back at Perkins calling the former center out in the process.
"I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest shit I’ve seen this week"
Durant said what most fans were thinking and people were praising him for calling Perkins out. Perkins may have been able to rally the team as a role player but the leaders were the star players on the roster.
Perkins has developed into someone who just says some wild things anytime he has a chance. Many fans don't like his approach to being an analyst or any of the takes that he makes when he does speak about basketball.
But it seems that Durant had enough after seeing this and felt that he needed to address the situation head on. The Thunder teams were very good with Durant on them even if they weren't able to finish the job of winning a title.
More Ball Around news:
Former NBA Star Could See Giannis Antetokounmpo Land With Bulls
DeMarcus Cousins Believes Star GM Could Replace Pat Riley With Miami Heat
WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Named to Met Gala Committee
South Bay Lakers Bolster Frontcourt Signing International Big Man
Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Take on Who Won Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time