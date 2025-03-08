Kevin Garnett Compares Nikola Jokic to Wilt Chamberlain Following Insane Game vs Suns
When you start putting up stats like Wilt Chamberlain, that is rarified air in the NBA. He has put up some stats that are insane to look at.
Chamberlain has plenty of NBA records that will never be broken, including scoring 100 points in a single game. No one has come close to do ever breaking that record.
There is another player who is setting some crazy records with the way that he is playing. That is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic just became the first player in NBA history to have 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 20+ assists in a single game. He had 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 points against the Suns on Friday night.
Retired Hall of Fame player Kevin Garnett thinks that Jokic is the closest thing that the NBA has to Chamberlain these days. He thinks that Jokic is worthy of being in the same breath as him.
Jokic is the best player in the NBA and has won three of the last four MVPs. He does things on the court that no one else in the world can do.
This is one of the best compliments that Garnett can give Jokic. To have someone say that he is putting up Wilt-like numbers is a credit to just how good he is.
The Nuggets need every bit of how well he has been playing in recent games, too. They are battling the Lakers for the second spot in the Western Conference standings.
Denver runs their entire offense through Jokic when he is on the court. When he rests on the bench, thinks usually go poorly for them.
The Nuggets are considered a contender to win the NBA title solely because of how good Jokic is. If he ends up getting hurt or doesn't play enough, they would be eliminated pretty quickly.
Garnett understands what it's like to be a great big man. Even he couldn't put up the kinds of numbers that Jokic has been putting up.
