Lakers Rookie Bronny James Erupts For Another Dominant Game in G League
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James went off for another dominant performance in the G League. The South Bay Lakers faced off against the Valley Suns and James put together a strong showing.
More news: Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Why Luka Doncic Invited Him to Lakers Debut
James finished the contest by scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out six assists, swiping two steals, and blocking one shot. It was a complete effort from the rookie guard and it helped South Bay get the big win.
The Lakers had sent James back down to the G League ahead of this contest and they must be happy with the results. The rookie has shown some real promise of late, scoring 20 or more points in four of his past five games.
More Ball Around news: Patrick Beverley Reacts to Backlash Paul George Faced Following All-Star Vacation
James played 34 minutes in the game and showed strong shooting from beyond the 3-point line. The rookie has struggled from 3-point land this season but he made most of his attempts in this game.
The guard went four-for-six from 3-point land in this game, showing a nice touch from distance. James also shot 10-of-16 from the field in the game to give him a strong shooting night overall.
James has been shuffling back and forth between the G League and the NBA this season as his development plan continues. The Lakers believe that James can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level and they believe he just needs time to hone in his skills on the court.
The rookie has shown great promise this season after a very slow start. But he has picked things up recently and it's been great to watch him develop as time has gone on.
If James can continue to put together consistent efforts like this, the Lakers may elect to keep him up in the NBA. Most of his minutes have come during garbage time but the team is also very high on the overall upside of James going forward.
More Ball Around news:
LaVar Ball Makes First Social Media Appearance Following Foot Amputation
Angel Reese Erupts For Incredible 20-20 Stat Line in Unrivaled League
LaMelo Ball Reponds to LaVar Ball Foot Amputation
Angel Reese Erupts For Incredible 20-20 Stat Line in Unrivaled League
For more Ball Around news, head on over to Ball Around on SI.