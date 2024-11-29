LiAngelo Ball Gets Tough Love About NBA Future from Bulls Star Lonzo
The Ball family has been one of the more interesting around the NBA in recent years. The family has seen all three sons play basketball professionally, with only two of them being able to stick around in the NBA.
Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The former UCLA product has been hit hard with injuries throughout his career, derailing the promising hype that surrounded him entering the league.
LaMelo Ball was the No. 3 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has turned himself into a legitimate star in the NBA and is easily the best player of the three brothers.
Then there is LiAngelo Ball. LiAngelo has yet to appear in an NBA game but has played in the Summer League for the Hornets.
It's been a tough go for LiAngelo, especially with his two other brothers making it in the NBA. LiAngelo is a skilled player but the NBA is extremely hard to crack into.
Lonzo, now with the Chicago Bulls, offered his brother LiAngelo some tough love when it comes to his future in the NBA. Due to how long the process has been, Lonzo believes that his brother would benefit from going to play basketball overseas.
"I feel like the opportunity is not gonna be the same in the G League for him just because of his process and how long it has been," the Chicago Bulls guard said. "Just being realistic. I'm the big brother; I gotta tell the truth. I think his path is overseas."
LiAngelo has been trying to get back into the NBA, even at the G League level. But so far, nothing has come about. If he were to go play overseas, it could open some doors for him back in the NBA.
The league has seen a rise in players coming over from international leagues in recent years so LiAngelo could have his chance. If he could perform well overseas, it could spell the league offering him another opportunity to make it.
The three brothers have joked about wanting to play on the same team down the line but the reality seems unlikely at this point. For LiAngelo, playing overseas may be his best chance but it remains to be seen if he will listen to his brother.
