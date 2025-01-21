Lou Williams Reveals He Preferred Playing for Clippers Over Lakers
NBA veteran Lou Williams was around the league for 17 seasons.
His last season in the NBA came in the 2021-22 season as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, averaging a little over 14 minutes per game.
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has spent time with six different franchises, two of which play in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were both the professional home for Williams at one point or another.
The Lakers were his team for one full season before being dealt at the trade deadline the next year, and the Clippers were Williams' employers for three full seasons before a trade in the middle of his fourth year.
Recently on FanDuel TV, Williams revealed his Los Angeles basketball playing preference.
Co-host Michelle Beadle presented the question to NBA veteran and her co-host Chandler Parsons as well as to Williams.
Parsons compared it to choosing to play with MLB's New York Mets or New York Yankees.
Much like the Clippers and Lakers, the two New York teams were both contenders last season. The Yankees made it to the World Series and the Mets came within two games of joining them.
Both the Mets and the Yankees were defeated by a Los Angeles team, the Dodgers, in their respective series'.
Parsons, a nine-year NBA vet, confidently claimed that it's, "Lakers all day long. It's a Lakers town."
The general vibe certainly feels like it supports Parsons given the Lakers' 17 NBA championships —12 of which were won after the team's move to Los Angeles — to the Clipper's zero.
Williams contrarily pointed out, "the experiences are different, but my personality, personally, I enjoyed playing for the Clippers a lot more."
Williams averaged 16.8 points and 2.8 assists per game in his 125 total outings as a Laker, compared to 19.1 points and 5.1 assists averaged per game on 261 games for the Clippers.
