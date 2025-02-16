Mac McClung Dunk Contest Winnings Are Higher Than Career Earnings
NBA All-Star Saturday night has come and gone, and it did not disappoint, or at least G League star and now three-time slam dunk champion Mac McClung didn't.
McClung did his thing and then some in his third appearance at the main event on Saturday.
The 26-year-old showed up and showed out like he always does, and like he's been doing for the last three years. McClung was dazzling as he impressed the crowd in more ways than one.
McClung has been the talk of the town when it comes to this weekend. He has dazzled, impressed, and come away with the trophy now three times. Not only has he done all that, but he has also earned more money from the event alone than he has in his entire NBA career.
In his NBA career, he has earned $132K compared to his appearance on the court for the NBA during All-Star weekend, in which he has earned $310K.
According to Spotrac, McClung's career earnings as an NBA player total $132,101. That's an eye-popping number, considering his prize winnings from dunking. However, there are some technicalities to address.
Spotrac only accounts for the value of contracts he's signed with NBA teams. It does not include his earnings from two-way contracts. He's snagged three of those deals with the Lakers, 76ers and Magic.
McClung has earned more than $310K in his professional career; however, he has not made that amount when it comes to strictly the NBA.
Since 2021, McClung has made five appearances at the NBA level, including this season with Orlando in October.
Overall, McClung is averaging 6.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shorting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in 14.1 minutes of action in the NBA.
However, he has been dominant during his time in the G League. His numbers may be down this season compared to last year, but he is still stellar, averaging 17.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three in 14 games and 31.7 minutes.
The Virginia native has captivated many in his journey.
It is unclear if he will return for next year's Slam Dunk contest; however, the NBA and its fans would welcome him back with open arms to defend his title.
