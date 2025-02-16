Mac McClung Should Receive NBA Chance Following Impressive All-Star Slam Dunk Win
In a thrilling showcase at the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 15, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung made history by winning his third consecutive dunk contest title.
What makes McClung's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he isn’t even an NBA player. Instead, he’s been dominating the G-League, raising questions about why he's not playing in the NBA full-time.
McClung, who has spent the past four seasons in the G-League, has bounced around between various teams.
He started with the South Bay Lakers in 2021, followed by a stint with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2022, and has been with the Osceola Magic since.
Despite not playing in the NBA regularly, McClung has been a solid contributor in the G-League, averaging nearly 20 points per game in every season. This year, he’s playing 31.7 minutes per game and is averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from the field.
Though he isn't a significant threat from three-point range, McClung’s athleticism and high-flying ability have made him a dunk contest staple.
Fans were treated to an unforgettable performance as McClung unleashed four jaw-dropping dunks that had the crowd on its feet.
His night kicked off with him jumping over a Kia sedan, setting the tone for a series of increasingly daring dunks. The execution was flawless, and his ability to elevate made it clear why he continues to be the dunk contest's most electrifying participant.
With this win, McClung becomes the first player in history to win the contest three years in a row, solidifying his place in dunking lore.
However, his success in the dunk contest has led to the growing question: why is he still not playing full-time in the NBA?
McClung has appeared in just five NBA games throughout his career, including only one game for the Orlando Magic this season. His ability to perform at such a high level in the G-League — even earning the title of G-League MVP last season — suggests that McClung is more than capable of contributing at the NBA level.
At 6’2”, McClung may be undersized by NBA guard standards, but his explosive leaping ability and relentless work ethic have raised eyebrows.
The NBA has shown a willingness to take chances on undersized guards, and McClung’s athleticism might just be the X-factor that could catch the attention of NBA teams looking to add depth to their rosters.
While McClung continues to shine in the G-League, one can’t help but wonder how much longer he’ll remain the best-kept secret of the slam dunk world.
