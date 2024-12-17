Magic Johnson Opens Up About Passing on Jayson Tatum in 2017 Draft
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson recently explained why L.A. decided not to select eventual four-time All-NBA Boston Celtics superstar power forward Jayson Tatum with its pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Johnson at the time was leading the team's front office as its president.
On Monday's installment of their show "NBA Today," Sirius XM hosts Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine spoke with the 12-time All-Star about why he passed over Tatum, then a one-and-done Duke forward. The Lakers ultimately used the No. 2 overall pick on UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who eventually blossomed into an above-average 3-and-D starting point guard — albeit on another team, after L.A. grew impatient and traded him away as part of its deal for All-NBA superstar big man Anthony Davis.
Tatum claimed on former All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeff Teague's "Club 520" podcast that, though he grew up a Kobe Bryant fan, the Lakers didn't even work him out ahead of the draft.
"I wanted to address something because I didn't want us to go without address what Jayson Tatum said," Johnson noted, "when he said that he was... upset that the Lakers didn't, I think, draft him or take a look at him. No, we took a look at him. I was the president. But the problem was, Eddie, we were top-heavy in forwards. I couldn't take him, because we had Brandon Ingram — who was only in his second year — Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. So I had, already, too many forwards."
"[There were] already problems because they all wanted to play," Johnson said. "We wouldn't ever see this Tatum if he had ended up with the Lakers, because he would've been sitting on that bench. Because we already had Julius and Brandon Ingram starting.... We needed a point guard at that time, and that's why we took Lonzo Ball. And we didn't need the locker room to have problems with another young forward."
Randle lasted just one more year before he was flipped to the Pelicans. He eventually became a three-time All-Star with the New York Knicks, and is now a key starter on a contending Minnesota Timberwolves team. Ingram survived in Los Angeles for just two more seasons before being included in another deal with New Orleans — the trade package for Davis.
Tatum, by far, is the best player among these young forwards. It seems likely his greatness, which emerged right away, would have come to the fore — especially since Los Angeles was so lukewarm on Randle already.
"So I wanted to address that and let him know, yes, we looked at him — but his agent, also, didn't want us to work him out because he didn't want us to end up with the Lakers because we were already top-heavy with forwards," Johnson said. "And that's why they wouldn't work out for us. See I was there, so I can tell Jayson what really happened."
More Ball Around: Danny Green Believes His Former NBA Championship Team Should Have Stayed Together