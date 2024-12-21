Magic Johnson Reveals Reason NBA Rivalries Don't Exist Any Longer
Rivalries have significantly shaped the NBA, impacting the culture of the league with compelling storylines that keeps the fans wanting more. However, fans are starting to notice a decline in the competitive nature of the NBA, and former Laker legend Magic Johnson knows why.
Magic Johnson recently joined Fox Sports show "Speak," where he was asked why we no longer have rivalries in the NBA, and his answer was simple.
"They don't hate each other,” Magic Johnson said in response to former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce. “I hated Larry [Bird] and every Celtic. I really don't like you [Paul Pierce] but you my little brother. Now I love you because you're out of that green & white."
Over the years, there’s no question the culture of the NBA has significantly changed. For starters, rule changes alone changes the nature of the league. The hand-check ban now prohibits players from defending with their hands to impede the offensive player. Foul sensitivity has also been a point of concern the NBA addressed, and many fans from the 90’s have a perception that the league is now all-around “soft”.
Aside from the tangible changes to the league, Magic Johnson believes the way players are coming up along the way impacts how they interact within the NBA.
”That’s what it was, the Celtics, Lakers hate each other… they dislike each other, so it made for great TV, people tuning in,” the 12-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers point guard said. “And now, I don’t know if it’s AAU, I don’t know what is, people shaking each other’s hands, everybody likes each other, won’t go at each other like really hard.”
He goes on to mention his points were extremely noticeable in last season’s All-Star Game.
”See, we hated the East. I’m coming to bust you, Michael [Jordan], Isaiah [Thomas], Dr. J, uh uh, you can’t have one over me. I’m coming to get that. Now, it’s ‘hi’…’let him score’…200 to 200…what is that?”
Lots of fans were in agreement with the former Laker’s take on the culture of today’s NBA, many of whom blame the officiating for changing the competitive nature of the league. This could also be a driving factor in the decline of viewership and ratings recently in the NBA. Fans are intrigued by storylines. Rivalries have been one of the biggest storylines driving viewership in league history.
That said, it could be time to start bringing back real competition to the league.
