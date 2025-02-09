Magic Signing G League Star to Two-Way Contract
The Orlando Magic have called up star guard Ethan Thompson, signing him to a two-way deal.
The NBA G League X account shared on Saturday.
After playing 14 games for the G League Osceola Magic, Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the parent club.
The 25-year-old made an impression on the G League level, averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Magic are one of the few teams who have kept one of their three two-way slots on the team all season. Trevelin Queen and Mac McClung have occupied the other two. Both are former G League MVP winners (Queen in 2021-22, McClung in 2023-24).
Orlando finally decided to fill that open two-way slot on Friday.
Thompson played four years for the Oregon State Beavers and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has yet to appear in an NBA regular season since that time.
Instead, he spent the last four seasons in the G League. Thompson has appeared in 31 combined regular season and Tip-Off Tournament outings for the Osceola Magic this year. In those contests, he has averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Prior to his professional career, Thompson was a productive player for Oregon State. As a senior, he was named First Team All-Pac-12.
In his senior season, Thompson played in 33 games, averaging 15.7 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three in 33.6 minutes of action.
Overall, Thompson recorded 13.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three in 127 games for the Beaver.
The 25-year-old hails from Harbor City, California, a neighborhood in the greater Los Angeles area.
Prior to his time as a Beaver, he was a four-star recruit and attended Bishop Montgomery.
Before his two-way deal with the Magic, he played for the Osos de Manatí in Puerto Rico, Mexico City Capitanes, and the Windy City Bulls for the Bulls G League affiliate.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Forward Believes Trae Young Should Leave Hawks
Bronny James Dominates Again in G League Game vs Valley Suns
Latest Injury Update on Bronny James Following Hard Fall in G League Game
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.