Michael Jordan's Son Arrested with Multiple Charges
Hall of Fame former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan's youngest son Marcus has found himself in some hot legal water.
Per TMZ, the 34-year-old was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. He was booked into Orlando, Florida's Orange County Jail.
TMZ reached out to local officials for further information but has yet to report more intel on the incident.
Per Alexx Altman-Devilbiss of NBC 15 News, Bond was set at $4,000 — a pretty reasonable sum for a Jordan.
Marcus Jordan is perhaps most infamous for dating Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, from 2022 through 2024. She's 16 years his senior. In 2023, they hosted a podcast together, "Separation Anxiety." They apparently stopped talking after their split.
After his relationship with Pippen ended, Marcus Jordan was seen out with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson in France last August, per TMZ. Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, began dating Netflix/MTV vet and country musician Zay Wilson, according to TMZ.
Jordan and older brother Jeffrey followed in their dad's footsteps. Marcus was a 6-foot-3 point guard, and played his high school ball at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois with his brother. He transferred to Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago for his junior and senior prep seasons. The Whitney Young Dolphins won the Illinois 4A Championship when Marcus was a senior in 2009. ESPNU listed Marcus as the 60th-best shooting guard of his graduating class, with averages of 10.0 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 dimes a night.
Marcus went on to play at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He eventually departed the team in August 2012, but stayed in school, graduating that spring with a bachelor's degree from the Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
Across 94 contests at UCF, Jordan averaged 12.3 points on .393/.306/.737 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He was named to the CUSA All-Freshman Team in 2009-10 and the 2010-11 All-CUSA Team.
This is not his first run-in with the law. He was investigated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board upon claiming he spent $50,000 at Las Vegas nightclubs as an underage sophomore in 2010, per The Orlando Sentinel.
According to Karen Brooks of Reuters, he was also arrested outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska after getting into a drunken argument. He eventually pled no contest to disturbing the peace (he had also been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest) and ordered to pay a fine of $250 and court costs, per CBS News.
