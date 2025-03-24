Multiple Former Players Call Out Brandon Jennings Over Ridiculous NBA Claims
2010 All-Rookie First Team point guard Brandon Jennings has emerged as an essential podcast presence in retirement. During an appearance on the livestream video program Playback, Jennings responded to claims that all he talks about is his 55-point career-high night as a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009-10.
He went on to rip all of the point guards in his 2009 NBA Draft class — two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, one-time All-Star (and future Bucks champion) Jeff Teague, Ty Lawson, and Marcus Thornton — before challenging some of his NBA contemporaries to 1-on-1 matchups.
Jennings enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2011-12, averaging 19.1 points on .418/.332/.809 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals for a 31-35 Bucks club that missed the postseason.
The next year, he played 80 games and averaged 17.5 points on .399/.375/.819 shooting splits, 6.5 dimes, 3.1 boards and 1.6 steals finished with a 38-44 record and the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed. To hear Jennings tell it, he deserved to make an All-Star team over Holiday. The eventual two-time league champion made his first of two All-Star berths with the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Only reason Jrue Holiday made it to the All-Star team over me [in 2013] was 'cause [then-76ers head coach] Doug Collins was a d---rider, sending fruit baskets telling people to vote for Jrue,” Jennings opined.
Jennings went on to challenge Teague, Lawson, and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams (a 2005 NBA Draft pick, it should be noted) to 1-on-1 matchups.
“I wanna play Jeff Teague, Ty Lawson and Lou Will one-on-one," Jennings said. "I’m cooking them. I'm a franchise guy. Fans had my jerseys in Milwaukee they had none of that.”
More Ball Around: Australia's NBL Ownership Could Reportedly Undergo 'Hostile Takeover'
During a livestreamed video via his channel "Ty's Takes with Ty Lawson," Lawson took issue with Jennings' appraisal of their respective abilities.
“I don't know if I'm catching a stray or what, but I got Nate Robinson texting me, 'Yo, you gonna let Brandon Jennings say this?'" Lawson said. "Bruh, you [were] cool, I let it slide when you said you [were] the best guard to come out. All right, whatever. Now you're saying 2009 Draft class. Lightning never strikes in the same place twice, and neither do you."
"You [weren’]t nicer than me in the NBA," Lawson said. "And yeah, you can't even see me now. How about that?"
Jennings had a solid career, but injuries limited him to just nine seasons of action. The pint-sized Lawson (officially listed at 5-foot-11) lasted just as long due to off-court issues, but at his absolute peak, he finished among the top 12 in MVP voting while leading the 57-25 Denver Nuggets in a fluky 2012-13 season under Coach of the Year George Karl.
It's safe to say that Jennings never had that kind of impact on the Bucks, despite his stronger overall scoring averages and height advantage (he's listed at 6-foot-1).
More Ball Around: Draymond Green Reveals Details on NSFW Altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns
Another former rival NBA point guard, Marcus Thornton, tried to put Jennings' initial comments in perspective. Thornton was also a 2009-10 All-Rookie Teamer, and had a solid-if-unspectacular eight-year journeyman run in the league.
“Bro, what’s going on with you, man? You couldn’t do nothing with me on the court at all," Thornton said. "You’re too small, you talk like you averaged 40 points a game in the league and was a multiple-time All-Star. You wans’t like that, bruh.”
Teague, too, felt compelled to weigh in on his "Club 520" podcast, another essential listen for hoop heads.
"We love him, it's all competitive effort," Teague allowed, "but then he said, 'Let's play 1-on-1.' It's like, 'Damn, BJ, you still hoop? Shout out to you.'"
Teague enjoyed a decorated 12-year career, peaking with a 60-win Atlanta Hawks squad in 2014-15, his lone All-Star season.
From among this 2009 bunch (so not counting Williams, who again was drafted four years earlier), Holiday has enjoyed the best career. At 34, he's still a starter on a title team, and has an outside chance at capturing his third league title and his seventh All-Defensive Team berth this postseason.
A two-time Olympic gold medalist, the 6-foot-4 UCLA product even has a chance at making the Hall of Fame one day, thanks to his essential role with two totally different championship rosters in the 2021 Bucks and the 2024 Boston Celtics.
More Ball Around:
Former NBA Guard Thinks Jimmy Butler Trade Was Worse Than Luka Doncic Trade
James Dolan Reveals Why Knicks Backed Off Trade for Prime Vince Carter
Charles Barkley Slams Mavericks For Increasing Ticket Prices Following Luka Doncic Trade
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.