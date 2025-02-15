Napheesa Collier Reacts to Winning Inaugural 1v1 Unrivaled Championship
The Unrivaled 3on3 basketball league is well underway, with each time having played six-to-eight games in the inaugural season. At the moment, the Lunar Owls are on top, having gone undefeated in all eight of their games.
This is largely because of forward Napheesa Collier, who is one of the founders of the league, is averaging 29.3 points, 11.5 total rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.
Collier continued her domination in the inaugural Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, which she won handily.
The tournament was made up of five different rounds, with the first four rounds being a single game that was decided when one player reached 11 points or whoever had the most points at the end of 10 minutes. The final then became a best-of-three game played until a player reached eight points.
Collier successfully made it through five rounds to come out on top, facing the likes of Katie Lou Samuelson, Rickea Jackson, Courtney Williams, and Azurá Stevens before facing Aaliyah Edwards in the final.
Edwards won the first game 9-6. Collier then won the second game 9-4 and completely shut Edwards out 8-0 in the final game.
Collier took home $200,000 for winning, almost equal to what she makes playing for an entire season in the WNBA ($214,284). Additionally, she earned $10,000 for each of her teammates on the Lunar Owls.
“My entire WNBA salary is what I got for 30 minutes of playing 1-on-1 – which is insane to even say,” Collier said in a postgame press conference.
“Of course we want to win the prize money, but we want to further the culture,” Collier continued. "It feels great to win that money, I’m not going to lie. But it makes it better we get to share it with our team. I’m excited for that.”
Edwards did not go home empty handed. For coming in second, she earned $50,000. The other two semi-finalists, Arike Ogunbowale and Azurá Stevens, won $25,000.
Collier has been a dominant player in the WNBA for years, having been named WNBA Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time WNBA All-Star, and 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season with the Minnesota Lynx, Collier averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 total rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. She came in second in WNBA MVP voting.
