NBA Exec Makes Shocking Hall of Fame Comps for Duke Star Cooper Flagg
The hype surrounding Cooper Flagg as one of the top prospects in basketball continues to grow two games into his college basketball career with Duke. A five-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in his class, Flagg already has a lengthy resume of accomplishments including winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2024.
Flagg has not just been attracting a lot of attention entering college, but some lofty comparisons to NBA greats.
One NBA executive compared Flagg to Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis because of his ability to block shots. The executive believes Flagg will succeed both offensively and defensively once he enters the NBA.
"He does have very good handles for a power forward," the executive said, via ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "Good footwork, and he plays his ass off. There's no question he's going to be a good player in the NBA, but the question is how good."
Garnett was an NBA champion and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, the league MVP in 2004, a 15-time NBA All-Star, and an Olympic gold medalist over his Hall of Fame career. Davis is already an NBA champion, nine-time NBA All-Star, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist at just 31 years old. If his career ended tomorrow, he'd already be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
The 6-foot-9 Flagg clearly has the makings of a superstar. He could join the likes of Garnett and Davis if his career continues on its current trajectory, but that is still a major "if" for a player that is just 17 years old and in his freshman season of college.
Through two games with Duke, against Army and Maine, Flagg has averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Both wins have been blowouts for the Blue Devils, and Duke has been able to utilize
While some of the hype and expectations might be premature, it's not hard to understand why Flagg is just an exciting prospect. Following a 2024 NBA Draft class that featured no clear cut star like Victor Wembanyama or Paolo Banchero from the two drafts before, the emergence of Flagg will be even more anticipated. With his physical tools and exceptional ability, Flagg has true superstar potential.
