NBA Reportedly Targeting Real Madrid, Other Powers For European Expansion League
The NBA is always looking for opportunities to better the game of basketball. Whether it's changing things in the NBA to help the product be more attractive or giving opportunities for those abroad to play, they always have their eyes open.
Adam Silver's job is to do what's best for the NBA and their teams. The League has been asked about expansion opportunities and Silver always deflects those questions.
Expansion seems inevitable in the near future as the league is likely going to bring in two more teams. What hasn't been talked about as much is the NBA wants to do in Europe.
Read more: Jamal Crawford Wants NBA To Limit Amount of Threes Taken Per Game
The NBA is keeping all options open when it comes to expansion, even into Europe. They know how much of a global game basketball is, and they want to be able to expand their footprint as much as possible to increase profits.
It looks like Real Madrid could be one of the teams that they target if they do decide to go ahead with European expansion.
This is just something that the NBA is doing some research on, so there is nothing set in stone at this point. There is a lot of work that needs to be done before the NBA would decide to do something like this.
Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the EuroLeague. The EuroLeague is considered either the second or third-best basketball league in the world.
More Ball Around news: Metta Sandiford-Artest Compares West All-Star to Being Modern-Day Pau Gasol
European expansion likely wold not come until there are more domestic teams brought into the league, if they even decide to expand into Europe at all.
Any European expansion comes with a lot of logistical nightmares. Travel is the biggest issue that would need to be figured out in order to make this a reality.
The NBA has a lot of things that need to be taken care of first before they take on an endeavor this big. Any European expansion is probably a decade or more away from actually happening.
At that point, technology might make things happen sooner and easier. NBA and EuroLeague fans don't need to worry about this right now.
More Ball Around SI news: Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Commits to USC to Play College Basketball
LiAngelo Ball Drops Epic Music Video For Viral Song 'Tweaker'
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.