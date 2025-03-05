Nets Sign G League Star to NBA Deal
Once the NBA All-Star break ends, teams start looking for players from the G League who can play for them as the season starts to wind down. Some teams are looking to tank, so they bring in G League guys to help with that.
Teams are also looking for some guys who could pop at the end of the season and actually be part of the rotation next year. G League players don't care, they just want the opportunity to showcase their skills.
One of the teams who are tanking at the end of the year is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are trying to better their draft position, but they still keep winning games against worse teams.
The Nets have decided to bring in a player from the G League who might help their tank efforts but also could really help them improve in future seasons.
Brooklyn has decided to bring in Tyson Etienne. Etienne was signed to a two-way contract with the Nets, so he will also split time in the G-League.
Etienne does some good things with the ball in his hand. He's a 6'2 guard who has the ability to put the ball in the hoop.
Etienne has been waiting for a chance to play in the NBA. He has been on multiple Summer League teams, but hasn't been able to get his feet wet at the NBA level in an actual game.
Brooklyn is very familiar with Etienne since he has been playing with the Long Island Nets, their G League team, this season. He is someone they have been hoping will continue to develop.
Etienne is going to make the most out of his opportunity to play for the rest of the season. Even if he doesn't stick with the Nets after this season, he might be signed by another team that likes what he can do.
While playing in the G League, Etienne is averaging 20 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.
