Pacers Put On Best Fashion Week Impression While in Paris
The NBA’s expansion into Europe has taken a stylish turn, with the recent NBA Paris Games featuring the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. Held during Paris Fashion Week, the games are more than just a basketball showcase—it’s a fusion of sports and high fashion.
As the NBA increasingly embraces fashion culture, the pre-game tunnel walks have become a platform for players to express their personal style, and the Pacers certainly made a statement.
Indiana's players arrived in Paris dressed to impress, showing off bold, statement-making looks that mirrored the cutting-edge fashion seen on the runways. From tailored suits to oversized coats and daring accessories, the Pacers’ wardrobe choices were the perfect blend of athleticism and artistry.
The fashion-forward vibes were hard to miss, with players like point guard Tyrese Halliburton leading the charge in the style department. Halliburton, already recognized as one of the NBA's most fashion-conscious athletes, has become known for his experimental yet refined fashion sense. His keen eye for high fashion was on full display as he stepped into the spotlight, reinforcing his status as one of the most stylish players in the league.
As the NBA continues to make waves across Europe, these games in Paris underscore the growing intersection of basketball and fashion. With stars like Halliburton embracing their roles as cultural tastemakers, it's clear the league is stepping up its game—both on the court and off.
Haliburton walked the red carpet before the game draped in a stylish black trench coat covered in eye-popping buttons from top to bottom. He’s also sported several notable looks throughout the season that are worth taking a second look at.
Another fashion standout for the Pacers in Paris is center Myles Turner. Turner walked the red carpet in an olive green oversized blazer and camouflage shorts. He paired the look with a black beret and black leather combat boots. This bold look combined streetwear and professional style into one ffashion-forward finished result.
Benedict Mathurin stole the show as he walked the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring white pants and an LV belt. Up top, he paired the look with a black leather jacket and a scarf tied around his neck in true Paris fashion form.
You can view the rest of the team’s Paris games tunnel outfits on Instagram.
