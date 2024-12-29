Patrick Beverley Gives Strange Reaction to Lakers Trade of Dorian Finney-Smith
The Los Angeles Lakers made an unexpected trade on Sunday. They sent D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. It's a trade that should improve the Lakers on defense and give Russell and chance to showcase for teams before his impending free agency.
Russell had fallen out of favor with JJ Redick and the Lakers' coaching staff. He had been demoted to the bench because of defensive mistakes. He now is in a spot where he should get more opportunities to play the kind of basketball he likes to play.
Former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley seems to like the trade for Russell as well. However, he strangely seems to be unsure about what the Lakers are getting in Finney-Smith. He took to social media to voice his opinion on the trade.
This trade has been lauded as a success for the Lakers because of their ability to get a rangy wing defender in Finney-Smith. That's something they didn't have coming off the bench. He's good enough to start in certain games as well. For some reason, Beverley doesn't see it that way.
Beverley does like the fact that Russell gets to go to a bad team that doesn't have a chance to make the playoffs. That means he can take as many shots as he wants and run the offense. he's still a great passer, so he gets a chance to showcase those skills for teams across the league.
With Rui Hachimura playing so well this season, Finney-Smith will likely come off the bench for the Lakers. Perhaps that's what Beverley doesn't like about this trade. Maybe he thinks they gave top too much in order to acquire two bench players. Perhaps he thinks they should have traded for a star instead.
The Lakers still have some moves that they can make before the trade deadline. They are widely expected to make more moves before all is said and done. They still have a move to make for a backup center or an offensive-minded point guard. Milton is an average backup point guard at best.
What other moves the Lakers make will be contingent on what they are willing to give up. They are in win-now mode, so they can't afford to be stingy if a good player comes available.
