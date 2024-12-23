Patrick Beverley Makes Surprising Pick For Which NBA Team He'd Want to Join
NBA veteran guard Patrick Beverley has had quite the career in the Association. Beverley has experienced some of the highest of highs in the NBA, but he has also experienced the lowest of lows.
The veteran guard has had a tough time finding a team for this season. After the 2023-24 NBA season, the 36-year-old had no market, which is why he decided to take his talents to Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
Beverley would jump at the chance to play with one of the teams, and if he had to choose, he would select the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are a viable team with title aspirations; however, Beverley didn't choose them for that reason. In a recent N3on's YouTube channel appearance, Beverley said he would choose the Suns to see how their three superstars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, prepare for games.
"The Phoenix Suns," said Beverley. I've played with a bunch of superstars, right, and I would like to see how Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and KD [Kevin Durant], how they prepare. Because I've played with James Harden, Dwight Howard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, [Joel] Embiid, [Tyrese] Maxey, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Damian] Lillard, Karl Anthony Towns, LeBron [James], Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook. I've played with a ton of mother f******, and I just want to see how they prepare. I've played with a ton of heat, and I just want to see how they prepare, so yeah, the Phoenix Suns."
The Suns are a formidable team in the loaded Western Conference. While they have a real shot at making a deep playoff run, Beverley is not interested in joining the team due to their potential success but to add to his list of superstar players he has played alongside.
Beverley has played for seven teams in his NBA career, including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
It's been a long road for Beverley in his NBA career, but he still believes that he could play with the best. In his career, Beverley was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017 and to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2014 and 2020.
