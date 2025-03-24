Patrick Beverley Offers Bold Prediction on Cavaliers Playoff Chances
Former NBA star defensive standout Patrick Beverley is never shy about sharing his opinion.
Beverley was one of the more vocal players in the league during his time. Now that he is away from the court, he is even more vocal on his podcast, the Pat Bev podcast.
In one recent episode, Beverley was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances at a title this season. He was brutally honest, saying no one is scared of the Cavaliers and that they are not a serious threat.
"Not one is afraid of [the Cavaliers]," Beverley shared. "The minute [Darius Garland] chooses not to take defense serious, they're gonna lose. The minute Donovan Mitchell doesn't take defense serious...they're gonna lose...Defense wins championships, offense sells tickets.”
Although Beverley may be right about his take on the Cavaliers, the numbers tell a different story. The Cavaliers are arguably the best team in the league and have the numbers of a championship team, historically speaking.
The Cavaliers have the top offense in the league, ranked No.1 in offensive rating (121.5), eighth in defensive rating (111.4), and second in net rating (10.1).
Historically, being a top 15 team in those three categories means you are a championship team. In the case of the Cavaliers, they are in the top eight in those three categories.
While that is the case, Beverley has a point. A player like Garland will be hunted in the playoffs. He doesn't need to turn into Gary Payton; however, he cannot be a burden to his team. If that is the case and the Cavaliers don't adjust, they will be out of the running sooner than expected.
As things stand, many expect the Cavaliers to make at least the Eastern Conference finals. They are expected to take on the Boston Celtics in that series. However, the Celtics will be considered the favorites even though they will not have home-court advantage in that series.
No one will be surprised if the Cavaliers lose that series, but they will do all they can to shock the world and prevent the Celtics from repeating as champions. Beating the Celtics will be all that matters for Cleveland.
