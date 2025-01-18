Scottie Pippen Gets Brutally Honest About Fractured Relationship With Michael Jordan
One of the more interesting stories from the history of the NBA comes from the Chicago Bulls. Chicago was dominant during the 1990s, winning six NBA titles along the way.
Led by star Michael Jordan, the Bulls became one of the prominent franchises in the history of the league. But Jordan did have help in winning his titles, especially from co-star Scottie Pippen.
Pippen is seen as one of the best forwards to ever play the game and without him, Chicago likely doesn't find as much success. But within all the winning that the two players did together, it led to a fractured relationship.
The former Bulls star recently opened up about the relationship, saying that he isn't sure he can be close to Jordan any longer. Pippen even went as far as to say that Jordan is a difficult person to deal with.
"I just think Michael is a very difficult person to deal with," said Pippen. "I played with him for years so I know that when it's time for you to move in you direction, then go in your direction. Don't sit there and try to procrastinate or stretch it that the relationship is not where it was or not what it used to be, and it's never going to be the same. So why try and make something out of nothing? Or try to make something that was never there?"
Pippen didn't go into detail about why Jordan was difficult but did mention that he never spent time away from the court with the star. The two are one of the best duos in NBA history but their relationship is clearly broken.
"I guess the last three championships that we won, we trained together at his house, but other than that, we didn't really put a lot of time in away from basketball. Most of our time was spent whether we were working out or on the practice floor," Pippen explained.
For many Bulls fans, this is a sad reality considering how strong of a duo they were on the court. But the two have taken other jabs at each other over the years, with Pippen claiming that Chicago wouldn't have won without him.
This is just another in a long line of comments from the Bulls star but his honesty seems refreshing to describe their relationship.
More Ball Around news:
Adam Silver Admits NBA Understands Fans' Play Style Concerns, 'We'll Tweak It'
Former Celtics Champion Center Continuing Career in G League
Derrick Rose Gives Honest Thoughts on Bulls Giving Him Statue, Retiring Jersey
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.