Top Lottery Pick in 2024 NBA Draft Assigned to G League in Shocking Move
On Monday, guard Reed Sheppard, one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, was assigned to the Houston Rickets G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Sheppard will likely play on Tuesday when the Vipers take on the Oklahoma City Blue.
The Rockets selected Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Over Houston's last four games, Sheppard saw the floor just once in garbage time against Boston. With the Vipers, Sheppard will get some live reps and is likely to be the featured player, which could only be a plus for his development.
Although Sheppard has played in 30 games this season, he has been limited to only 11.6 minutes per game. He is averaging 3.3 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.5 steals while shooting 32.2 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three.
Sheppard opened the 2024-25 season as Houston's backup point guard; however, the 6-foot-2 Kentucky product began his professional career in a shooting slump and has gradually lost minutes over the last handful of games.
On Sunday, he was a DNP in the Rockets' big win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rather than having him sit on the bench for the time being, the Rockets felt it was best for his development to get some reps in the G League. It's best for him and the team to have him play, as it could help his long-term development in the league.
Sheppard is viewed as a long-term piece for the Rockets, who are filled with many young and talented players. Led by head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have established themselves as one of the best young players in the league.
The Rockets' 23-12 record is good for the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference. They are certainly in win-now mode.
The Rockets did the same with their second-year prospect, Cam Whitmore, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft and is the same age as Sheppard.
Sheppard is coming off a great college season with Kentucky, during which he was named SEC Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-SEC, and NABC Freshman of the Year.
In his one year in Lexington, he averaged 12.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field and 52 percent from three in 33 games and 28.9 minutes of action.
