Watch Bronny James Pull Off Epic Dunk With South Bay Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has been spectacular to watch as of late. He appears to have found his groove lately, and he proved that to be the case in his latest game on Friday when he returned to the G League in the South Bay Lakers away game against Cleveland Charge on Friday.
James did his part, including pulling off his epic dunk in Friday's contest.
James caught an air ball from one of his teammates and put the ball in the hoop himself. Although he has a small frame, even for a guard, James is athletic and twitchy for his size, and he displayed that in that impressive dunk.
James recorded an impressive outing after struggling in South Bay's previous game. He scored just six points in South Bay's loss to Osceola Magic last Sunday.
Friday's contest, however, was a different story. The 20-year-old finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and a team-high six assists while shooting 6-for-17 from the field and 3-for-8 from three, along with three turnovers in the South Bay Lakers’ loss to the Charge.
James has been making his mark in the G League, averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in eight games for the South Bay Lakers. His time in Orlando's showcase was also special, as he averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and six assists.
For now, the Lakers' No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has shown that he belongs in the NBA, at least in the G League. It will take some time and maybe even a few more years until he gets a real opportunity in the NBA; nonetheless, the more James is on the court, the better he will ever actually become.
He already has the name and is popular enough to draw fans on his own. The Charge broadcast revealed that a new home attendance record was set with 5,153 people at the game.
While people showed up to see what James has to offer, Charge forward Emoni Bates stole the show. Bates had 30 points, five rebounds, and two steals to lead the Charge to victory. These two teams will face off again on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. James will get his revenge and look to lead the South Bay Lakers to victory.
