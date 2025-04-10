Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich will host rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Matchday 29 of the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on April 12.
Die Roten hold a six-point lead over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league, while Dortmund stands eighth in the table, three points behind the first European places. Vincent Kompany's side managed a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture thanks to Musiala's late goal.
The Bavarians have a strong record against Die Borussen, securing eight wins in their last 10 encounters, while loosing only once.
Here are five classic Bundesliga games between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ahead of Saturday's game.
April 1, 2023: Bayern Munich 4-2 Dortmund
On their way to an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich dominated Dortmund in Der Klassiker.
Thomas Tuchel's men ran rampant in the first half, scoring three goals inside the first 25 minutes of the game, thanks to a Gregor Kobel own goal and Thomas Muller's brace. Five minutes into the second half, Kingsley Coman put the game beyond doubt with Bayern's fourth goal. In the last 20 minutes, Dortmund pulled two goals back through an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen.
November 10, 2018: Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich
In the 2018-19 Bundesliga season, Dortmund and league leaders hosted fifth-place Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park for Der Klassiker.
This crucial game started perfectly for Niko Kovac's men as Robert Lewandowski netted after 26 minutes, though Marco Reus tied the game just after half-time (49'). The Polish star bagged a brace just three minutes later to give the lead to Bayern once again (52').
However, thanks to Reus' second goal and Paco Alcacer, the hosts secured an amazing comeback win against their rivals.
March 31, 2018: Bayern Munich 6-0 Dortmund
During the 2017-18 season, Bayern Munich thrashed Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.
Die Roten dominated this derby from start to finish, scoring five goals in the first half, thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski (5', 44'), James Rodriguez (14'), Thomas Muller (23'), and Frank Ribery (45+1'). The Polish star then secured a hat-trick in the 87th minute of a historic victory.
April 12, 2014: Bayern Munich 0-3 Dortmund
Towards the end of the 2013-14 season, Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund thwarted Pep Guardiola's Bayern at the Allianz Arena.
With the title race already decided, Dortmund dominated Die Roten 3-0, thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (20'), Marco Reus (49') and Jonas Hofmann (56').
March 6, 2021: Bayern Munich 4-2 Dortmund
In the 2020-21 season and behind closed doors, Bayern Munich battled their way from two goals down to earn a victory at the Allianz Arena.
The game started perfectly for the visitors when Erling Haaland scored a brace inside nine minutes to give a two-goal lead to his side (2', 9'). However, Die Roten fired back through Robert Lewandowski as he netted twice before half-time to put both sides level (26', 44'). In the game's dying embers, late goals from Leon Goretzka and a Lewandowski hat-trick sealed a fantastic win for Bayern Munich.
