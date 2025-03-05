Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer Becomes Second Goalkeeper to Reach Champions League Milestone
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is in his 14th season with the Bundesliga club. At 38, he has achieved everything for the club and has hit many milestones.
Neuer started the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game against Bayer Leverkusen. It resulted in a milestone only one other goalkeeper had achieved in the competition.
The start means the big German has appeared in 150 Champions League games. Only former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reached that milestone and went on to make 177 appearances in the competition.
Neuer, who previously played for Schalke in the competition before his move to the Bavarian side, holds the most clean sheets with 60.
Neuer recently signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Allianz Arena for another season. However, even if he started every game from here until next season, he would still be short of Casillias' record.
That will be the last thing on his mind as Neuer left the field with an unknown injury after the second goal went in.
It appeared he was not too worried, as he was seen laughing and smiling on the field as young Jonas Urbig got ready to replace him. Hopefully, he will be fit to play in the second leg.
