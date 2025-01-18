'A Matter Of When Not If Van Dijk Extends' - Positive Update On The Contract Situation Of Liverpool's Skipper
According to a report, Liverpool remain confident that skipper Virgil van Dijk will extend his stay at Anfield.
The 33-year-old has just entered the final six months of his contract, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
Whilst Van Dijk has indicated that he is keen to stay at the Merseyside club, up until now, there have been no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations is close.
Despite the off-field distraction, the central defender continues to excel under Arne Slot and has shown no signs of decline now that he is in his thirties.
Rousing The Kop have now provided a positive update on the situation to give Reds fans hope that an agreement is not far away.
They claim that Liverpool remain confident that the Dutchman will extend his stay at the club he signed for and has served so well since 2018, with the player and his representatives fully committed to getting a deal over the line.
The outlet also dismisses recent rumours that Real Madrid turned down the opportunity to sign Van Dijk, describing it as 'a matter of when not if' he renews his contract at Liverpool.