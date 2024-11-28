Arne Slot Provides Latest Update On Injuries Sustained By Conor Bradley And Ibrahima Konate Against Real Madrid
Arne Slot has provided an update on the injuries Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate suffered during Liverpool's impressive 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield.
The Reds face an anxious wait over the fitness of Bradley and Konate after they both picked up late injuries during the closing stages of the game. Bradley, who assisted the opener for Alexis Mac Allister, was forced off with a few minutes remaining and was replaced by Joe Gomez.
Meanwhile, Konate took a heavy knock to his leg in a challenge by Real Madrid substitute Endrick in the last action of the match, and after the full-time whistle, members of Liverpool's medical team rushed to his side to give him treatment.
The France international was in pain while he was helped off the pitch by the doctors. Both players will now require assessment by the Reds' medical team ahead of Sunday's meeting with Manchester City. A win over the defending champions will see Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points.
Asked if he knew the extent of the injuries, Arne Slot said in his post-match press conference: "No, not yet. I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is difficult to judge so close after the game.
"This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent [Alexander-Arnold] today, we missed [Diogo] Jota today, we missed Alisson [Becker] today. We didn't miss Trent because he was on the bench, but he couldn't play from the start, but Kostas [Tsimikas] we missed.
"This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I [have] selected to start has shown up.
"That's also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can't play then other ones will step up."
Liverpool are already without Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, and Federico Chiesa, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was named in the matchday and remained an unused substitute.
Arne Slot will provided further updates on Liverpool's injury situation on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester City clash.
