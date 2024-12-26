Liverpool FC ON SI

Chelsea Suffer Title Race Blow At Hands Of Fulham - Liverpool Still To Play | Premier League

Marco Silva's team came from behind to defeat the Blues and take all three points, a result that leaves Chelsea four points behind Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

Harry Wilson heads home against Chelsea
Harry Wilson heads home against Chelsea / IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday afternoon, a result which dents their title hopes.

Cole Palmer scored a brilliant individual goal in the 16th minute when he ran through the middle of the Fulham defence and calmly passed the ball past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

Marco Silva's team's heads did not drop, however, and they were rewarded for their endeavour in the 82nd minute when a good move from the left ended with Harry Wilson nodding in after Timothy Castagne had knocked the ball back across the face of goal.

As the match appeared to be heading for a draw, Rodrigo Muniz popped up in the 95th minute to finish well and take the three points for the West London club.

Rodrigo Muniz Fulham
Fulham celebrate Rodrigo Muniz's late goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge / IMAGO / News Images

The result leaves Chelsea four points behind leaders Liverpool, who face Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday evening with a chance to go seven points clear of Enzo Maresca's team.

Arsenal, who are currently six points behind the Reds, will be in action on Friday when they host out-of-form Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium.

