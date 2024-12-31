Consensus Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Most Likely To Leave But ‘Nothing Is Decided’ According To David Ornstein
Sports journalist David Ornstein recently spoke to Rebecca Lowe of NBC Sports on the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah.
All three are available to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs starting January 1st, and in the case of Alexander-Arnold, ‘nothing is decided just yet.’
Lowe started the discussion with Ornstein by stating:
“With Trent, it seems the talk is he is the most likely to leave. What do you know?”
Ornstein responded:
“That is the consensus within the industry, it would seem, and certainly, reports in Spain suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is getting closer.
My information is that nothing is decided just yet, and so we need to bring a bit of calm to this situation.
All options remain open. And that’s largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations yet. They cannot do that until January the 1st.”
Ornstein continued:
“What we do know is that Real Madrid want to sign him. They are extremely keen. And so it presents him [Alexander-Arnold] with a massive decision to make.”
The Athletic correspondent went on to discuss how the contract situation fell into the hands of new Sporting Director Richard Hughes. Ornstein believes that if Liverpool had dealt with the situation a couple of years ago, Alexander-Arnold would have signed.
While nothing has been decided yet, Ornstein stated January the 1st as the ‘key moment,’ and in the month of January, ‘we should see a resolution.’