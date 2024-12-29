Fabrizio Romano Claims La Liga Player Is A ‘Dream’ Target For Liverpool, Manchester City, And Arsenal
The Men in Blazers YouTube channel had Fabrizio Romano on as a guest to give the latest updates on transfer rumors ahead of the January transfer window.
Romano discussed many clubs and players on the show, including Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Manchester United, and Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies.
However, the Italian journalist stated that one player was a ‘dream target’ for all Europe's top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal: Martín Zubimendi.
The Spanish midfielder had been on Liverpool’s radar in the summer, but ultimately, the deal collapsed, with Zubimendi preferring to stay at his boyhood club, Real Sociedad.
Zubimendi’s refusal to join Liverpool resulted in the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch, who expertly stepped into the holding midfield role.
Gravenberch’s performances this season have benefited the Reds immensely, and he has become one of the first names on head coach Arne Slot’s teamsheet.
While the Dutch midfielder would be difficult to displace in the team, adding Zubimendi to Liverpool’s squad could be an exciting reinforcement for their Premier League and Champions League title charges.
It appears that the Reds will have to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the Spanish Euro Champion's signature, but it’s worth keeping an eye out to see if Zubimendi decides to change his mind on Liverpool.