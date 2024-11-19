Federico Chiesa Could Leave Liverpool In January With Inter Milan Keen on Signing Italy Forward
Federico Chiesa has been linked with a surprise exit from Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, having moved to Anfield in a cut-price deal from Juventus last summer.
After the Reds' failed move for Real Sociedad star Martín Zubimendi, Chiesa became Arne Slot's first signing at the club since replacing Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, signing a four-year contract.
However, the Italy international has struggled to make an impact at the club after being eased in by Slot. He has racked up only one appearance in the Premier League and has also missed Liverpool's last five games as he tries to build up his fitness.
The 27-year-old has been offered the chance to regain his best form in familiar surroundings with Inter Milan who are keen on signing the forward on a six-month loan deal, according to Tuttosport.
Inter Milan will however face stern competition from fellow Serie A sides AC Milan and AS Roma who are also interested in bolstering their squad for the second half of the season.
As it stands now, it is unclear if Federico Chiesa would prefer a transfer back to his homeland in January with the Reds fighting for four titles after an impressive start to the season.
Arne Slot's side have reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Slot recently revealed that he is not worried about Chiesa's persistent fitness struggles. The Dutchman said: “With Federico it's a bit more simple; although it's more difficult, but it's a bit more simple to explain,” Slot explained last month.
“He missed a complete pre-season, I said this many times, and going to a league where the intensity might even be higher than the Italian league. We just faced the two Italian teams so I can say this now.
“So that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at at the moment.
“That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, that has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season and that is so difficult for every player – when the games are constantly there – to build them up towards the levels we are at.
“So, difficult to say, but it's a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”