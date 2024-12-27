Jordan Henderson Weighs In On Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Contract Negotiations
Jordan Henderson has provided an honest verdict on Virgil van Dijk's contract situation at Liverpool. The 33-year-old alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the current season.
Van Dijk, who took over the captaincy following the exit of Henderson in the summer of 2023 has been in fine form for Arne Slot's side so far this season as the Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Netherlands captain has started every Reds' game in the league and Champions League. He was in action for Liverpool on Boxing Day at Anfield as Slot's side came from behind to beat struggling Leicester City 3-1 to open up a seven point lead at the summit of the standings.
Rumours continue to circulate over Van Dijk's future together with Alexander-Arnold and Salah. According to Jordan Henderson, the Dutchman's contract should be a 'top' priority for Liverpool because he can continue playing at the highest level for many more years.
Asked by Amazon Prime Video where agreeing a new contract with Van Dijk should sit among Liverpool's priorities, the Ajax midfielder said: "Top. "I feel like Virgil could play until 39, 40 if he wanted to.
"So, for me if they give him a contract for two, three, four years it would be a pretty good bit of business for the club."
"Yeah, I could play definitely, in my opinion as well, for another three or four years at least on the highest level," Van Dijk said later in the same video, agreeing with Henderson. "So, we’ll see what the future brings."
Liverpool have offered Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold new deals but there has been little public sign of progress on talks, therefore as it stands, they will be allowed to speak to clubs outside of England from January 1.
Speaking after Liverpool's 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas, Van Dijk disclosed that he is placing no deadline on when a new contract can be agreed. The former Southampton defender said: "There is no deadline at all. We will see what the future brings. Is there an update? No."
