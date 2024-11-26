Jude Bellingham Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Rumours Linking Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham has addressed Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential summer switch to Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are out of contract at the end of the season.
The Reds vice-captain is reportedly locked in negotiations with the club, however, an agreement is yet to be reached, therefore Alexander-Arnold is free to talk to foreign clubs regarding a free transfer in January.
The 25-year-old has heavily been linked with a move to Spain and link up with England team-mate Bellingham, who was previously tipped to join Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. Given their closeness, speculation has intensified in recent weeks.
Asked if he would like Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital, Jude Bellingham said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash on Wednesday: "Would I like to play with Trent? I will be with him in the national team, so that will be guaranteed.
"He is a Liverpool player and talking about the future is disrespectful. The important thing is to relieve the pressure. He is a great friend and I wish him all the best. Except tomorrow."
Alexander-Arnold is likely to come up against Bellingham at Anfield after Arne Slot confirmed the right-back will return to the matchday squad, however, he is not ready to start. The academy graduate has been out since sustaining an injury in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the November international break.
He resumed training with his teammates during Tuesday’s matchday-minus-one session at the AXA Training Centre. Slot told the media: “Trent is in the squad but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he maybe doesn’t, but if it is really necessary he can make a few minutes tomorrow but he is not going to start.”
Liverpool are top of the Champions League table with 12 points after four matches played so far and will be eyeing early qualification to the last 16 when they come up against Carlo Ancelotti's side who have picked up just six points.
The Reds will be without Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas for the game due to injury.
