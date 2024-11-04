'Matter Of Time' - Latest Update On Ibrahima Konate New Liverpool Deal
Ibrahima Konate has been a key figure for Liverpool since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.
The French centre-back is regarded as one of the leaders of the Reds' defence in Arne Slot's first season in charge and has remained a regular starter under the Dutchman.
Konate has racked up 14 appearances, scord twice and provided one assist for Liverpool in all competitions.
Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a contract agreement with the 25-year-old with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming it's a matter of time.
The Premier League giants are also working on new deals for multiple stars including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah who are all out of contract in 2025.
Jarell Quansah has already committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term deal last month.
Konate is seen as crucial to the future of the club, therefore the Reds are keen on extending his contract which expires in the summer of 2026.
Providing the latest update on the Frenchman's contract situation at Anfield, Romano posted on X: "Liverpool also keep working on new deal for Ibou, considered matter of time."
Konate was spotted in training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen.
He suffered a knock to the arm shortly before halftime of the Red's Premier League win over the Seagulls at Anfield on Saturday.
The defender was replaced by Joe Gomez as Arne Slot's side came from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Brighton to go top of the league table
Konate earlier revealed on social media that the injury was not serious.
“Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully,” the France international posted on Sunday.
“I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”