Liverpool And A24 Team Up For Drama Series About Legendary Manager Bill Shankly
Liverpool are certainly not lacking for blockbuster moments throughout their history, and A24 has chosen one of the club’s greatest figures to be the focus of their new drama series.
Peter White reported for Deadline that A24 teamed up with Liverpool to develop a drama series charting Bill Shankly’s legendary rise as manager of Liverpool Football Club.
Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is attached to write the series, covering Liverpool’s promotion from the Second Division.
Set against the backdrop of the famous 1960s Liverpudlian culture, the show will explore the vital period in the club’s history, where Liverpool went on to win three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Cup.
The series is being developed in association with the award-winning British documentary production company Box to Box (Drive to Survive, Make Us Dream).
Counting Premier League (First Division), FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League trophy hauls, Liverpool has a tally of 42, Manchester United 42, Arsenal 29, and Manchester City 26, making the Reds arguably the most successful English club in history.
Liverpool was founded in 1892 under John Houlding, and during those early decades, the club had many great players and managers. However, Bill Shankly’s reign as manager from 1959 to 1974 was the foundation for the club's legendary success.
Shankly instilled the famous ‘boot room,’ where Liverpool’s coaching staff met to discuss the team and tactics. This boot room helped usher in the future managers of Liverpool, including Shankly’s successor, Bob Paisley.
Shankly’s granddaughter Karen Gill, the author of The Real Bill Shankly, is reported to be involved with the A24 series, which is set to be filmed in Liverpool and Anfield.
Gill spoke to Deadline and had this to say about the project:
“I think it’s a wonderful way to share the story of my grandad’s time at LFC. Anybody who knows anything about the club knows what it meant to Bill Shankly. This is going to be a must-watch for all Liverpool fans, and it’s a privilege to have the chance now to showcase his story to the wider world. I’m looking forward to seeing how this project unfolds and being a part of it.”
Writer Jack Thorne added, “I’m excited to be telling this incredible story, and it’s an honour to be working alongside A24 and Liverpool Football Club. Our goal is to focus not just on the club but on the city itself—because, and this is one thing Bill Shankly made sure: the club belongs to the city, and the city belongs to the club. We have a chance with this show to celebrate both a magnificent football club and a magnificent city whilst being honest about the struggles of the 1960s and 1970s in one of our industrial heartlands. We hope to honour the fans, to [honour] the city, and the legacy of Liverpool FC in bringing its story to life.”
Bill Shankly is forever embedded in Liverpool’s history. He played a key role in bringing the famous “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem to the club, and he has a statue and the ‘Shankly Gates’ outside Anfield, paying tribute to his legacy.
Liverpool, A24, and Box to Box aim to bring the history legacy to the screen with their drama series.